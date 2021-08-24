Mr. Antonio Holley Aug 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Antonio Holley, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from earth to heaven.Graveside service for Mr. Antonio Holley will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Professional service provided by Wright's Funeral Home, 131 Mason Street, Alexander City, AlabamaCondolences can be sent to family at wrightsfuneralservice.com To plant a tree in memory of Antonio Holley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Antonio Holley Professional Service Law Condolence Alabama Graveside Service Alexander City Montgomery Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook