We are saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Antonio Holley, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from earth to heaven.

Graveside service for Mr. Antonio Holley will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Professional service provided by Wright's Funeral Home, 131 Mason Street, Alexander City, Alabama

Condolences can be sent to family at wrightsfuneralservice.com

