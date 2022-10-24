Graveside Service for Mr. Anthony Wayne “Big A” Pritchard, 65, of West Point, Georgia will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm (CT) at the Garden of Love. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm (CT) at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama.
Anthony passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1957 in Alexander City, Alabama to Willie and Cora Louise Winslett Pritchard. Anthony loved his family dearly, especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, Alabama Crimson Tide Football, riding the Ranger, and had a lifelong passion for painting.
He is survived by his daughters, April Johnson (Lee) of Phenix City, Alabama, Summer Pritchard of Huntsville, Karlee English (Elijah) of St. Augustine, Florida, and Camryn Pritchard of Alabaster, Alabama; grandchildren, Brantley Johnson, Abby Woods, Callie Woods, and Bryce Johnson; sister, Mary Tapley; brother, Joseph Pritchard; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Jo Mann and Clarice Barentine; and brother, Alfred Pritchard.
