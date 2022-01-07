Mr. André Tolbert Jan 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. André TolbertFuneral service for André Tolbert will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Perfect Peace Baptist Church with interment following in New Life Memorial Gardens.Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.Professional service provided by Wright's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of André Tolbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Andre Tolbert Interment Funeral Service Professional Service Funeral Home Memorial Visitation Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook