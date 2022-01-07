Mr. André Tolbert

Funeral service for André Tolbert will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Perfect Peace Baptist Church with interment following in New Life Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Professional service provided by Wright's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of André Tolbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you