On Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023, Mr. Alan Dale Barker, 70, of Alexander City, finished his course here on this earth, surrounded by his loved ones at his home. He truly fought the good fight of faith. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Alexander City True Holiness Church. Bro. Jim Hawkins, Bro. Randall Stone, and Bro. Gary Blankenship will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Alexander City True Holiness Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

