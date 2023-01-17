On Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023, Mr. Alan Dale Barker, 70, of Alexander City, finished his course here on this earth, surrounded by his loved ones at his home. He truly fought the good fight of faith. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Alexander City True Holiness Church. Bro. Jim Hawkins, Bro. Randall Stone, and Bro. Gary Blankenship will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Alexander City True Holiness Church.
Mr. Barker passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born in Montgomery, AL on Oct. 1, 1952 to Thurston & Lorraine Barker and graduated from Elmore County High School and spent the majority of his life living and raising his family in the Hackneyville community. He worked as a Civil Engineer for over 35 years with the AL Dept. of Transportation. A man of faith, he spent the last 30 years living for and loving the Lord. He was a faithful, loving, and much loved member of the True Holiness Church of God of Alexander City. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, singing, and playing the guitar and especially spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Delbra Barker of Alexander City; daughters, Heather Moore (Richard) of Jacksons Gap and Amanda O'Harra (Tim) of Hackneyville; grandchildren, Isaiah Moore and Amelia Moore; brother, Mark Barker (Beth) of Kellyton; sister-in-law, Gail Barker of Hackneyville; nieces, Ashley Barker and Maddie Barker; nephew, Micah Barker (Keishia); and great-nephew, Lane Barker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tony Barker.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.