Memorial Service for Mr. Aaron V. Perry, 80, of New Site, will be Monday, November 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Perry passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Russell Medical. He was born on March 9,1941 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Robert W. Perry and Miriam Lois Dodgen Perry. Aaron was a member of the Klassic Kruisers car club and enjoyed attending cruise-ins and car shows with his family and friends. He was a career welder/fabricator and retired from Russell Corporation’s machine shop. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula Kierce (Barry) of Montgomery, AL, Kathy Lambert (Sid) of Ball Ground, GA; grandsons, Mitch Foster, Corey Speaks; great-grandson, Aidan Foster and sister, Bobbie Ann Perry Haggerty.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Ann Perry, parents and sister, Shirley Perry Grant.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in his memory to the Welding Technology Program at Central Alabama Community College, Attn: Ms. Lisa Sawyer, 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL, 35010.