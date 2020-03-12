Mr. A.D. Belyue, 72, of Alexander City, AL passed away on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Alexander City, Al.Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home,( 220 E 3rd St, Sylacauga, AL 35150 ) from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Final Arrangements Entrusted to Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL.
To plant a tree in memory of A.D. Belyue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.