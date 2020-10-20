Funeral service for Mother Mary K. Brooks 93 of Alexander City, AL; 12 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Great Bethel Baptist Church, 692 Jefferson Street, Alexander City, AL. Burial: Armour's Memorial Garden, Alexander City, AL. Visitation: 3-7 p.m.; Friday, October 23, 2020 at funeral home, Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.
Mother Mary Katherine Gamble Brooks was born on September 22, 1927 to the late Vida Lampkin-Gamble and Henry Gamble in Alexander City, Alabama. On October 17, 2020; the angels surrounded Mother Mary K. Brooks and she answered the call to her Lord for her Heavenly Rest at the ripe age of ninety-three years old.
Mother Mary K. Brooks was an Awesome Dresser, who loved her Jewelry, her Lipstick and Nail Polish. Because in her words, “Just because you are feeling bad; then you don’t have to go looking bad!”
Mother Mary K. Brooks joined the church in 1962 which was The Masonic Hall on Locust Street under the leadership of Apostle W.T. Traylor. She was a Faithful Member of Liberty Life Christian Center. Mother Mary was the oldest member and one of the Mothers of the Church. She was one of the longest members under Apostle W.T. Traylor. Mother Mary served as a Counselor to ALL at Liberty Life Christian Center. If you were not doing right, then she would let you know about it.
Mother Mary K. Brooks served Faithfully as the Lead Cook of the Special Service Catering Company for twenty-five years, a Cook in the Kitchen at Liberty Life Christian Center, Housekeeper and Childcare Provider for the Carlisle and Spraggins Family. She also raised and feed several children other than her own of the Community and more.
Mother Mary K. Brooks was united to holy matrimony to the late Mr. Leslie Brooks, Jr. To this union seven children were born. Four children preceded her in death: Mr. Tommy Lee Brooks, Ms. Annie Lee Brooks, Mr. Charles Brooks and Mrs. Leslie R. Brooks-Martin. Mother Mary was the last of twelve children, her siblings preceded her in death as well; Brothers: Early Gamble, James Gamble, Jude Gamble, Richard Gamble, Ira Gamble, and Robert (Bob) Gamble. Sisters: Pearl Gamble, Rachel Tucker, Geneva Hough, Victoria Harrell and Dorothy Moody.
Mother Mary K. Brooks leaves to cherish her loving memory; Two daughters: Mrs. Henria Mae Wilson and Mrs. Mary Lee Owens. One Son: Mr. Freddie Brooks all of Alexander City, Alabama. One Son-in-Law: Mr. Willie Carl Martin. One Daughter-in-Law: Mrs. Mary Lois Brooks. Eight Grandchildren: Jeffrey Owens “Mujahid Abdullah”, Carla Farquharson(Marlon), Michael Owens(Stephanie), Temika Brooks, Kizzy Metcalf (Doyle), Quwanza Brooks, Freddie D. Brooks and Mary Ashley Brooks. Eight Great Grandchildren: Lauren Lee, Malik Martin, Hailey Owens, Paris Morgan, Onaje Brooks, Kaden “KJ” Brooks, Katelynn Palmer and Paisley Robinson. Two Great-Great Grandchildren: Josaih Cornegay and Elijah Cornegay and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.