On the evening of December 23rd, 2022, a bright light went out in the lives of the many friends and loved ones of Mollie Hardy Barrett.
A native of Alexander City, Mollie was born on January 28, 1957. The daughter of Bill and Mary Ann Hardy, she grew up in a fun-loving family with her brother George and sister Dana. Her life’s journey would take her to Auburn where she majored in education and especially enjoyed being a majorette. After college she moved to Birmingham, where she met her husband-to-be, Billy Barrett.
Billy’s work took them to New Orleans a few years after marriage. Life there was magical for this adventuresome couple. The food, music, and culture of New Orleans would be a focal point of their lives (and one they would bring back to Alexander City), but they had their greatest adventure when Mollie gave birth to their beloved twins Hardy and Hannah.
On their return to Alexander City, Mollie pursued her true calling and after she earned her Master’s degree, she started teaching second grade at Jim Pearson Elementary School. She was a loving and devoted teacher, and many of her students say she was their favorite.
After retiring from teaching, Mollie and Billy enjoyed several years traveling in the US and abroad, but when they were home, Mollie spent time serving others; Meals on Wheels, volunteering at the Cancer Center, and serving as president of the Russell Medical Center Auxiliary to name a few.
St. James Episcopal was the center of Mollie’s spiritual life. At St. James, Mollie served on the Vestry, participated in services as a reader, was on a Soup to Go Team, and was always ready and willing to help in any way.
Mollie lived life to the fullest, especially when she and Billy lived at ‘the Cabin” each spring, summer, and fall. Morning mountain bike rides, boating to Peanut Point, quiet times doing her numerous needlecraft projects, and glorious sunsets shared with family and friends over a delicious meal - these were Mollie’s favorite things.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 29th, at The Church in the Pines at 1:30, with a Celebration of Mollie’s Life following the service at Willow Point Country Club.
Those who wish to honor Mollie’s life and memory are encouraged to do so by donating to the Alex City Schools Education Foundation (acsef.net) at 375 Lee Street, Alexander City, AL35010, St. James Episcopal Church, 347 S Central Ave. Alexander City, AL 35010, or the charity of your choice.
