Mittie Kay Caldwell passed away February 23, 2023 at her residence in Fort Payne, Ala. She was born November 13, 1939 in Tallapoosa County where she lived most of her life. A private graveside service will be at a later date at Bethel Baptist Church.
Kay was an avid Alabama fan. She worked in the banking industry for many years. Nee-Naw, as she was known by her beloved grandkids, enjoyed baking sweets, especially Tea cakes.
She is survived by two daughters Michelle Everett of Lucedale, Mississippi; Melody (Brod) Adamson of Alexander City, Alabama; son Milton (Bonnie) Garrett of Fort Payne, Alabama; brother Mitchell (Lynne) Caldwell of Dadeville, Alabama; grandchildren Allen (Leita) Powell, Christa (Billy) Hudalla, Jesse Garrett, and Ashley (Drake) Bradford; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell Caldwell, Sr. and Carrie Lou McHargue Caldwell; her sisters Jean Woodruff, Joyce Berry, Fay Caldwell; and brothers Roger Mac (Margaret Brown - living) Caldwell and P.R. Caldwell; and husband Bobbie Joe Davis.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America or one’s favorite charity.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.