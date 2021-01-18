Miss Megan Louise Wyrick
1995 - 2021
A Memorial Graveside Service for Miss Megan Louise Wyrick, 25, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. John Hill will officiate.
Miss Wyrick passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. She was born on July 22, 1995 in Statesville, North Carolina to Harvey A. Wyrick and Pamela Jean Johnson. She was an active member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church and also sang in the choir. Megan loved with all her heart and was the most generous soul one could meet. The most special of her relationships was the one with her momma. She was very artistic and enjoyed doing any and all kinds of crafts. She had aspirations of one day becoming a theatrical costume designer.
She is survived by her momma and poppa, Jackie C. Curry (Mike); sister, Mary E. Wyrick; half brother, Raymond Wyrick (Shawnte); “Aunt” Gina Kinley and her loving church family.
She was preceded in death by her father; half brother, Lonny Wyrick and boyfriend, Justin
Tinker.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Flint Hill United Methodist Church food pantry or cemetery fund, P. O. Box 58, Alexander City, AL, 35011.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.