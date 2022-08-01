Funeral Service for Minnie Kelly Jones, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Minister Brendan Chance will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.

