Funeral Service for Minnie Kelly Jones, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Minister Brendan Chance will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jones passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on January 20, 1943, in Harvest, Alabama to Robert Edmund Kelly and Arsolene Herrin Kelly. She was an active member of the Alexander City Church of Christ. At home, she was happiest at her sewing machine or her miter saw, or with a paint brush in her hand. She remained healthy and creative until the last few days of her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Joy Jones Burnham (Rick) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Julia Jones Thompson (Scott) of Auburn, Alabama; son, William A. “Al” Jones, Jr. (Christi) of Alexander City, Alabama; grandchildren, Kelly Caroline Burnham, Abbey Leigh Burnham, Alan Cole Patterson; brothers, Neal Kelly, John Kelly, and Larry Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William Albert Jones, Sr.; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE, 2036 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
The family will always be grateful to Russell Medical Center and the Alexander City Fire Department EMTs for actions and efforts that were far above the call of duty.
