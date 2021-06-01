July 17, 1933 - May 31, 2021
Ann Roberts passed from this life early on a beautiful Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, and left behind a world made better by her gifts of compassion and care, her eye for beauty, and her love for family and friends.
Ann was born in Phenix City, Alabama, the first child born to Walter Duke Gullatt and Elizabeth Gray Kindred Gullatt. Ann grew up with two siblings, her sister, Jean Gullatt Amato and her brother, William Mike Gullatt.
Ann was married to John Byron Roberts, her partner in life, for 64 years. They made a life together in Houston, Sacramento, Tucson, Tuscaloosa, Atlanta, New Orleans, Mobile, and finally at Lake Martin near Alexander City. Their daughter, Valerie, brought them joy and light from the very beginning.
Ann’s gifts of nurture and care for others led her into nursing. She graduated from the Ida B. Moffett School of Nursing in Birmingham and went on to earn her B.S. in Nursing from the University of Alabama, and a Masters in Nursing from Emory University. She excelled in her vocation…later in her nursing career, she was recognized as Nurse of the Year for Alabama.
Throughout her working life, Ann devoted herself to the care and well-being of others. When her professional focus turned to teaching, she taught nursing at the Capstone School of Nursing at the University of Alabama, Mercy Hospital in New Orleans and Providence Hospital in Mobile. After leaving teaching, she joined the Crisis Center in Mobile, devoting herself to social work with those living on the streets. A life-long learner, Ann undertook a course of study to become a diaconal minister in the United Methodist Church. When she and John relocated to Alexander City following his retirement, she created the Rejuvenate Program for older adults at First United Methodist Church. She loved being with her friends in the groups at church and at her death, she and John were faithful members of St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City.
Ann was affectionately known as “Mimi” to her daughter Valerie (Warren), her grandsons Wilson (Callie), Graham and Dixon, and her great-grandchildren Ann Harper, Luke, and Libby. Her eyes would light up when these precious ones came to visit, and they brought great joy and happiness to her in her time at the Lake.
Ann’s love of family and friends was unconditional, and she was fiercely protective of those she loved. Ann believed the world could be a better place and worked to make it so through her care of others and her compassion for all she met. If you were Ann’s friend or a member of her family, you always knew she had your back.
In her later years, her love of art resurfaced in a desire to paint, and her home was graced by her work. Most often, she painted lighthouses which were important to her since she was a child. Now, the memory of her life is a source of light for us. Thanks be to God for the gift of Ann Roberts’ life.
Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 347 South Central Avenue, Alexander City, Alabama 35010. A private graveside service for the family will held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Alexander City Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. James Episcopal Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, with memorial services to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.