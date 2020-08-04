Mickey Stephen Deason
March 30, 1950 - August 2, 2020
Mickey Stephen Deason was born in Alexander City, Alabama on March 30, 1950 and passed away on August 2, 2020 in Opelika at the age of 70.
Mickey was survived by his beloved wife, Traci of 32 years; children, Mike (Deborah) Deason, Julie (Mitchell) Loyd, Jessica Deason, Jana (Tucker) Beasley, grandchildren, Jordan (Thomas) Lutz, Carter (MaryBeth) Jones; great-grandchildren, Jones Lutz; two sisters, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members; and beloved dogs, Gus and Trip.
Mickey was a humongous Auburn fan…War Eagle! He was a textile mechanic for the Russell Corporation for over 30 years. He loved fishing, and upon retirement he enjoyed spending time with family. He was an extremely sweet, kind, and loving man. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and pet lover.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.