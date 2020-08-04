Michelle Leigh Denney Garrett
(March 14, 1979 - August 3, 2020)
Funeral Service for Mrs. Michelle Garrett will be August 6th 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home. Mr. Donnie Pritchard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Harpersville Municipal Cemetery in Harpersville, AL at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on August 5th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
On August 3, 2020 around 9:30 p.m., one of the brightest smiles in the state went dark as Michelle Leigh Denney Garrett winged her way on home, reuniting with her parents and family who had gone ahead years before.
She leaves behind her loving, grieving husband John Garrett and a family spanning two states to mourn the loss of such a dynamic and loving woman.
Michelle (Sissy, to those that grew up with her) battled cancer for many months before finally succumbing to that wretched disease. Her last day was celebrated with laughter and tears and surrounded by friends and family.
Her personality was nothing short of effervescent and vivacious.
She loved to laugh and had an infectious smile that would light up the darkest of rooms. Her smile was so powerful that even a softball to the face as a young teenager couldn’t diminish it.
She grew and eventually found her lifetime love John Garrett. They wed and were together for 20 years, settling in Dadeville. John loved her like no other and she was the absolute apple of his eye.
Sissy is preceded in death by her parents Jenny Griffin and Mike Denney, grandparents Arie and R.A. (Junior) Griffin, Jr., and Bud Denney. She is survived by a heartbroken husband, John, older sister Stephanie Denney of Jackson’s Gap and twin brother Michael Wayne (Tracy) Denney of Newnan, Ga.; grandmother Jewel Dean Denney (Alex City); nephews Chase Tanner, Griffin Tanner, Justin Tanner; nieces Megan Tanner, Ashton Denney and Alisa Denney; aunts and uncle Louise and Donnie Pritchard, Lisa and Jimmy Shivers (all of Alexander City) and Lenny Hathcock (Tallassee).
But family is more than blood and she is survived too by the family within the law enforcement community. Michelle was a dispatcher (6261) for the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office for the past 12 years. The TCSO and #SissyStrong friends were a part of her clash with cancer from the beginning in October and gathered together to organize a charity bike ride for her while she was still able to enjoy it.
She enjoyed friends and family and being surrounded by such. She also loved to cook and was never afraid to try new recipes.
The Family can be reached at 185 Turner Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.