Graveside services for Michelle Elizabeth Lee Blankenship will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, at 12:30 p.m. at Queen of Angels Cemetery, 1901 Queen of Angels Drive, Winter park, Florida. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 8 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3806 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, FL 32792 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Michelle died in Sanford, Florida on September 27, 2021 from complications of Covid-19. She was born in Tallahassee, Florida on April 13, 1968, the daughter of the late Michael Dean Lee and Kathleen Hodges Lee. Michelle grew up in Pensacola and later Jacksonville. She graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Florida. After high school she went to work in the insurance business for her father and continued to work there for several years/ In recent years she worked part-time at Sanford Auto and Parts.
Michelle met Alfred Blankenship in 1992 and they were married in St. Augustine on May 29, 1993. They became the parents of four children. In 1999, the family moved to Sanford, where they had purchased Sanford Auto and Truck Parts. While Alfred worked hard to make a success of this business, Michelle was very busy nurturing the children. She was very active in helping out at their schools, especially at Bentley Elementary School where she was in charge of their Fall Festival, talent show, and the teacher appreciation lunch for several years. She was also a great supporter of her son Ryan’s lacrosse team at Lake Mary High as well as daughter Hailee’s soccer team.
Michelle was a person who never met a stranger. Her outgoing personality enabled her to make friends wherever she went. She was unassuming and down-to-earth, which attracted people to her. She loved to travel and go to movies.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Alfred Blankenship, her children Emily, Ryan, Lauren, and Hailee, all of Sanford. She is also survived by her mother, Kathy Lee of Pensacola, her two brothers Christopher Lee (Todd Runkle) and Craig Lee (Sirena Godwin), two nephews Stuart Broda and Jacob Lee, her father and mother-in-law, Freddie and Edith Blankenship of Alexander City, as well as many other members of her extended family and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Lee, and a nephew, Benjamin Broda.
