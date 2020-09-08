Melba Ruth Grant Ballard
1941 - 2020
Graveside Service for Melba Ruth Grant Ballard, 78, of Alexander City, was on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Don Cross officiated The family received friends on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ballard passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at The Willows Assisted Living. She was born on September 9, 1941 in Selma, Alabama to the late C.B Grant and Nettie Smith Grant. She was a member of Sunny Level United Methodist Church, AKRO AGATE Collectors Club, and an avid antique collector of all types of glass,
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Ballard Channell (Tony); sons, Mark Ballard, Wesley Ballard (Lisa), John Ballard (Julie); grandchildren, Candace C. Daniel (Brad), Grant Anthony Channell (Nicole), Leah C. Whitaker (Caleb), Adam H. Ballard (Liz), Cole A. Ballard, Brittany B. Powell (Reese), Lauren B. Queen (Will), Brooke Nicole Ballard, David S. Ballard, Ruth Anne Ballard, Lydia Kate Ballard; and fourteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Alfred Ballard, sisters, Carol Greathouse (Dennis), Bobbye Waldrop, Bettie Davis, and her parents.
Memorials in her honor may also be sent to Russell Medical Foundation (Cancer Center) and/or Sunny Level United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.