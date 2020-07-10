Megan Marie McDonald Godoy was born on September 9, 1976 and departed this life on July 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fraiser and Robbie Jean Boddie, Tom and Evelyn McDonald, step-grandmother, Mildred McDonald and special aunt, Penny Varden. She confessed Christ at an early age and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
She was a cosmetologist by trade and also enjoyed her years as a substitute rural mail carrier. Megan enjoyed working in her yard, fishing, tending to her pets, and she loved Mexican food.
She is survived by her children, Cruz Godoy, Sophie Godoy, Dallas Godoy; parents, J.T. and Cathy McDonald; brother, Shane McDonald; uncles, Britt McDonald, Jerome Boddie (Elaine), Johnny Varden; aunts, Gail Gilliland (Robert), Tammy Hyde (Roger); niece, Lily McDonald; pets, Tiny, Lucky, Charley and Bill; and numerous cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice, and her doctors and nurses at CVMC.
Graveside service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Cemetery, in Rockford, AL. with Rev. Jeff Hardy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to C.O.A.C.H.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.