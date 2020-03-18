Funeral arrangements for Mayor Robert Graham will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2pm in Goodwater AL. at the Goodwater High School Gymnasium. Pastor Adonis Thomas Officiating. Interment will follow at Marietta Baptist Church Cemetery in Goodwater AL. Visitation will be held at Zion Memorial Chapel,Friday from 5-7pm. Zion Memorial Funeral Home of Sylacauga directing. Alabama's Premier Funeral Directors 256-245-1454.
