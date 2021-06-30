Mattie Miller passed peacefully on June 24, 2021 at her residence in Jackson’s Gap at the age of 67.
Mattie was born on August 15, 1953 to the late, John A. Davis and Mary Edna Sims. She is also preceded in death by her husband,
She is survived by her two sons, Jessie (Karen) and Robert (Cathy) Miller; sister, Dianne Kale; brother, Allen Davis; sister-and-law, Cythina McAlpin; grandchildren, Katlyn Miller, Dylan Miller, Jazmin Miller, Olivia Miller, Charlie Rose Miller; great-grandchildren, Claire Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
The family will hold a private family gathering at a later date.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.