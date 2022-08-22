Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary W. Meadows Brown, 83, of Equality, Alabama, will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Jimmy Brown and Rev. Mike Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery-Equality. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brown passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born on October 12, 1938, in Hackneyville, Alabama to Richard Meadows and Addie Brown Meadows. She was a member of Ray Baptist Church. Mary retired from Russell Corporation after 40 years of service. She was an avid seamstress and quilt maker and has created many heirlooms for her family.
Maw Maw Mary loved and adored her husband, children, grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cross stitching and working word find puzzles while eating pecan twirls. Most of all she loved her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Edward Brown; daughters, Gail Patterson, Janice Moon, Angelia Schuler, ReGina Hawkins (Barry); daughter-in-law, Denise Grier; son, Jimmy Brown (Tracy); sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special niece, Kathy Johnson (Jeff) and fur babies Yappy and Midnight.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Dwayne Grier, Travis Grier, Eric Meadows; son in law, Gary Schuler; sisters, Marlene Penton, Gladis Meadows and brothers, O’Neal Meadows, Alton Meadows, Earnest Meadows, Robert Meadows and Rudolph Meadows.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Equality Methodist Church Food for the Soul program, 281 Alabama Hwy 259, Equality, AL, 36026 or to The Shriner’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607.
