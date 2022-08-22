Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary W. Meadows Brown, 83, of Equality, Alabama, will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Jimmy Brown and Rev. Mike Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery-Equality. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

