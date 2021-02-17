Mary Virginia (Ginny) Shaw Coker passed away February 13th, 2021 in the embrace of loved ones, at her home in Alexander City, Alabama after battling a chronic illness, and was reunited with John, the love of her life.
Ginny, born January 19th, 1937 and raised in Alexander City, was an active, accomplished student at Benjamin Russell High School. She was Head Majorette, Beta Club Secretary, and Band Librarian of her graduating class. She attended Birmingham Southern and graduated from Auburn University, as a Physical Education major. Professionally, she wore many hats. Educator, journalist, editor, photographer, and, ultimately, John’s Gal Friday in their many business ventures.
A woman of style, grace, humor, and moxie, Ginny fiercely loved her family and friends. She shared her smile freely, along with her quick wit and infectious laugh. Social and outgoing, her favorite activities included playing tennis and bridge, singing, gardening, cooking, hiking, dancing, and community volunteering. A natural gardener and Alabama Master Gardener, she nurtured, tended, and raised children, grandchildren, pets, roses, herbs, and tomatoes. She faced many life-challenges, including breast cancer. She was an authentic “Steel Magnolia.”
Anywhere she went, joy and laughter were sure to follow. She was a loving, thoughtful, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Ginny created so many precious memories, especially at Greenbriar and her favorite family beach spot.
Ginny is preceded in death by her father Harlan, mother Reba, husband John, and stepson John Jr.
She is survived by her sister Pat, daughters Shawn (Larry) and Kim, sons Tommy (Christy) and Shannon (Kelli), grandchildren Kate (Ben), Eric (Marlena), Meagan (Ryan), Trey, great-granddaughter Jimmie Sue, and nieces Dana, Lisa (Jamie), Ginger, and many other dear family and friends.
A heartfelt “THANK YOU” from Ginny’s family to all involved in her healthcare during her lengthy illness. Deepest gratitude to the staff of Encompass Home Health and Encompass Hospice, especially to Timber, Nikki and Rachel. Although our hearts are heavy, we have her love to sustain us and many memories to get us through.
She wanted no services. The family encourages you to share your memories, stories, and comments via Radney Funeral Home-Alexander City’s website or you may sign the condolence book located at the funeral home.
An avid animal lover, she requested donations be made to Lake Martin Humane Society or your local humane society.