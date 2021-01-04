Mary Ruth Wesson Walden
May 15, 1926 - December 30, 2020
Mary Ruth Wesson Walden of Alexander City, 94, passed away on December 30, 2020 at Chapman’s Nursing Home after struggling with COVID for over a month. As per COVID guidelines, her family held a very small private graveside service at Alexander City Cemetery. Her family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date
Mary was born May 15, 1926 in Alexander City, Alabama to Robert Wesson and Docie Goss Wesson. Mary graduated high school from Alexander City High School. Then, she graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Montevallo (Alabama Women’s College) and later received her Master’s Degree from Auburn University. She married Rufus Knowles Walden, of Headland, Alabama, and they had three children, Elizabeth (Beth) Walden Shaw, Dianna Ruth Walden, and Steven Knowles Walden, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Walden began her teaching career in Talladega County at Jonesview Elementary School, and she continued her career at Lincoln Elementary School, and later at Woodford Avenue School. Then, she came home to Tallapoosa County and taught at New Site School. She completed her career with many years at Dadeville Elementary School, making lifelong friends throughout her teaching journey. Mrs. Walden found joy in her teaching career, and she loved all of her students very much. She searched for the good in every person. She always prided herself on being able to recall all of her students’ names. Teaching was her passion, and she inspired many family members and friends to become teachers, themselves.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Beth Shaw and Dianna Ruth Walden; her granddaughters, Autumn Walden White (Joey) and Maribeth Farr (Justin); her great-grandchildren, Anna Shaw, Marlo White, Phoebe White, Liza White, Tommy Farr, and Hollieanna Farr; a special niece, Marilyn Kelly (Leon) and their sons, Bragg Kelly and Wesson Kelly, as well as a special nephew, Charles Gardner; a sister-in-law, Jackie Wesson; a loving family from Headland, Alabama; and a multitude of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and students. Her Headland family was very special and close to her heart.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Vicky Walden; her grandson, David Lee Shaw; her sister, Myrtle Wesson Gardner; and her brothers, Robert Wesson and Rupert Wesson, Jr. Mary was fortunate to have loving caregivers, Eureka Moon and Claudette Whetstone. The family would like to extend special thanks to these ladies, as well as the entire staffs at Lake Martin Home Health, SouthernCare Hospice, and Chapman’s Nursing Home for their loving care.
Mary enjoyed laughing and telling jokes to all around her. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life to the fullest. Music also gave her great pleasure in life, and she enjoyed singing old Irish songs with her family and square dancing. Spending time with children brought her immense joy. Mary had a gentle and caring nature, and she relished loving on all babies. Her faith in Christ sustained her throughout her life, and she was an active member of Flint Hill Methodist Church. She was GA Leader, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School for a majority of her life, and enjoyed studying the Holy Bible. Mary’s enthusiasm for life, that she so freely shared with others, was appreciated and will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
Tax-deductible memorial contributions may be made to:
Tallapoosa County Board of Education
C/O Mary Walden Memorial Fund
679 East Columbus Street
Dadeville, Alabama 36853
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.