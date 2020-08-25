Mary L.E. Colley
1940 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mary L.E. Colley, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Gary Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Colley passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at St. Vincent's East. She was born on November 19, 1940 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Hunter Markin Jowers and Pearlie O’dell Strickland Jowers. She was an active member of New Beginning Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Family gatherings were very important to her and she enjoyed cooking meals for them, especially baking cakes.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney Huel Colley and Michael Lee Colley of Alexander City; daughter, Kristy Michele Joiner (Jimmy) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Steve Kennedy, Elana Colley (Michael) Oliver, Locher Colley , Palyn Joiner, Brock Jones, Elgie (Kristin) Joiner, Crystalea Joiner; great-grandchildren, Mason Kennedy, Brayden Oliver, Layken Joiner, Sadie Joiner, Wyatt Jones; brother, Bobby Joe (Faye) Jowers son-in-law, Doug Kennedy; daughter-in-law, Leanne Colley and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Huel Colley; daughter, Patti Lynne Kennedy and brother, James Leonard Jowers.
