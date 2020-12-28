Mary K. “Kitty” McGill
Kitty passed away at Chapman’s Healthcare Center on December 24, 2020. She was born in Alexander City, AL on July 20, 1942 to Cooper and Ruby Meacham. Kitty was a family person who was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed sitting around the swimming pool and socializing with her family and friends, she especially enjoyed her yearly vacations to the beach. She loved to play Rook. Kitty also loved Alabama Football and the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed yard work and was an extremely good cook. Kitty was described as being a hard worker by her loved ones as she was employed with Russell Corporation for twenty years.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Julia Moody, and brother Bill Meacham.
She is survived by her husband and best-friend of forty-three years, Kenny McGill of Opelika AL, her daughters, Amanda Richardson of Alexander City, AL, and Leslie McGill Voss (Wesley) of Opelika, AL. Grandchildren, Brooke Whatley (Brady) of Alexander City, AL., Emma Voss of Opelika, AL; sister, Nina Griggs of Jacksons Gap, AL, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation for the staff of Chapmans Health Care for their love and care of Kitty.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.