Mary Joyce Landrum
1928-2020
Memorial Service for Mary Joyce Landrum will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Trinity Campus of The First United Methodist Church in Alexander City.
Mrs. Landrum passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her son’s home in Alexander City, AL at the age of 92. She was born in Piave, Mississippi on May 20, 1928 to Joseph Albert and Effie Mae Mitchell. Mrs. Landrum grew up in the community of Salem, MS and graduated Valedictorian from Carriere High School in 1945 and was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother for her entire life. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch, needlepoint, and family genealogy. Mrs. Landrum was a member of the Alexander City First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her only son, Reggie Landrum (& Sandra) of Alexander City; granddaughters, Jennifer Bullock of Stone Mountain, GA, and Stacey Hastings (& Eric) of Fayetteville, GA; great-grandchildren, Stephanie Eiland (& Joe), Logan Bullock, Jenna Hastings, Sarah Bullock, and Ethan Hastings.
Mrs. Landrum was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Mitchell; sister, Laurie Mitchell; and husband of 65 years, Olan Marceil Landrum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alexander City First United Methodist Church, 310 Green St., Alexander City, AL 35010.
