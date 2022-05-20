Mary Joe O’Neil was born on February 16, 1944 in Talladega, Alabama to Mary Josepine McCaig and Howard Eugene Polk. They were later divorced and her mother married George William Whittle who raised her.
Mary had many hobbies; she loved working in her flower garden, especially her day lilies and listening to rock and roll and gospel music, reading and working puzzles. She also had a heart of gold, helping anyone in need. Mary was a people person, never meeting a stranger. But most of all she loved her family and friends dearly. She was an all-out Braves fan.
Mary’s one biggest regret of her life was that she didn’t get the opportunity to know her half sisters and brothers.
On May 15, 2022, Mary gained her wings.
Mary’s precious memories will be forever cherished by her loving children and grandchildren, Eric McDaniel and his daughter, Erica Leigh (Adam) of Eclectic, Paige McDaniel and her children, Jessica Anne, Kaitlyn Olivia, Joshua Kennion McLaurin, of Wedgefield; Lisa McDaniel and her children, Christopher Jared (Bethany) , Chelesa; Kelsey Dianne (Luke) of Montgomery; Deanna Aaron and her children, Alanna Kirstie, and Ian, of Alexander City, six great grandchildren, and aunts, a multitude of adored cousins and their families and many friends.
She held in her heart always Jimmy O’Neil and family, the entire McDaniel clan of South Alabama and Pam Strickland.
