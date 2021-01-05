Mary Jo Pritchard
March 10, 1934 – January 4, 2021
Mary Jo Pritchard passed away on January 4, 2021 at the age of 86. A graveside service for Mary Jo will be held at Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT.
She was born on March 10, 1934 to the late Rueben and Mary Taylor Freeman. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Hazel, Nettie, Wayne and Joseph Freeman.
Mary Jo is survived by her spouse of 67 years, Joseph Loyal Pritchard; daughter, Loretta Jo Pritchard; son, Phillip Joel Pritchard (Judi); grandchildren, Brennan Joseph and Jillian Alexis Pritchard; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other family members.
Mary Jo, Joseph, Loretta and Phillip created the Pritchard Family Gospel Group and spent more than 25 years traveling the state, singing, and ministering. She, as well as her family, cherished these times.
She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to New Concord Baptist Church at 396 Concord Road Dadeville, AL 36853.
