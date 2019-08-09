Graveside services for Mary Emma Brewster will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kellyton Memory Gardens.
Mary Emma Snelling Brewester was born March 24, 1937 to William Bert and Vera Lean Davidson Snelling
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Mrs. Brewster peacefully transitioned home surrounded by the love of her family at Russell Medical .
She was a member of Alexander City Church of Christ.
Mrs. Brewster loved to read mystery and murder books, taking care of her flowers and LOVED football. She loved ALABAMA football and was a loyal football fan.
She is survived by her husband John C. Brewster, two sons: Danny Joe (Annette) Brewster of Kellyton, Alabama , John Milton (Jennifer) Brewster of Rockford, Alabama; three daughters: Peggy Joan (Larry) Peppers, Donna Jean Brewster (Bloise Saffold) and Heather (Jeremy) Hammond all of Kellyton, Alabama; two brothers: Jimmy and Robert Snelling , both of Anniston, Alabama, three sisters: Alma Dean Benefield and Marie Snelling both of Anniston, Alabama, Judy McClellan of Munford , 19 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Wayne Snelling and two sisters, Doris Alford and Sammy Jean Watts.
Pallbearers will be Drew Worthy, Trent Worthy, Mitchell Corley, Justin Lawhorn, Jonathan Lawhorn, Tyler Brewster and Blake Brewster.
