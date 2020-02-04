Mary Elizabeth Culpepper Davis
1938 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mary Elizabeth Culpepper Davis, 82, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dadeville First United Methodist Church. Rev. Paul Messer and Rev. Michael Carver will officiate. Burial will follow in the Camp Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home. Mrs. Davis will Lie in State at the church from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Mrs. Davis passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 1, 1938 in Fort Payne, Alabama to Joseph Luther Culpepper and Margie Lee McSpadden Culpepper. She loved her family dearly, but especially loved doting over her grandchildren. Mrs. Davis was retired from the Alabama Department of Education after 32 years of teaching, 30 years of which were served at Dadeville Elementary as a 5th Grade teacher. She was an active member of Dadeville First United Methodist Church where she was Hostess and Custodian for many years. Mrs. Davis also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, working in her yard, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her daughter, Leighanne D. Temple; son, Maurice “Maury” J. Davis and wife, Noelle; grandchildren, Virginia Ruth Davis, Tripp Temple, Reagan Davis, Mary Clare Davis and Clayton Davis and sister, Julia Ann "Judy" Martin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry Huelon Davis, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Dadeville First United Methodist Church, PO Box 305, Dadeville, Alabama 36853 or Ivy Creek Hospice, 500 Hospital Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.