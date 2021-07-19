Mary Ann Pritchard McKelvey
August 31, 1941 – July 18, 2021
Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Ann Pritchard McKelvey, 79, of Jackson’s Gap, AL, will be Tuesday, July 20th at 4:00 p.m. at Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Pastor Taylor Gurley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Eagle Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 3:00 p.m. at Eagle Creek Baptist Church prior to the service.
Mrs. McKelvey passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 31, 1941 in Tallapoosa County to Dilmus Wilson Prichard and Mary Evers Pritchard. She served as City Clerk for the City of Dadeville, AL for 35 years. After retirement, she enjoyed gardening and growing pretty flowers. She was a long-time member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Gaines McKelvey; daughter, LouAnn Walker (Wayne) of Alexander City; son, Bradley Gaines McKelvey (Rhonda) of Jackson’s Gap; grandchildren, Lindsey Ann Bradberry of Alexander City, Daniel P. Grant (Andrea) of Alexander City, Dustin Gaines McKelvey and Dylan James McKelvey of Jackson’s Gap; great-grandchildren, Cely Ann Bradberry, Ansley Rae and Cade Daniel Grant; brother, Randy W. Pritchard (Robbie); sister, Twyla Litsey (Sam Chadwick) and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, David McKelvey.
We would like to say a very special thanks to the SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice of Alexander City workers who were wonderful. Special thanks to the sitters who cared for her on a daily basis, Brenda Crayton and Glenda McCormick.