Celebration of Life Service for Marvin Nickell Rochelle of Childersburg will be on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Childersburg, AL.
Mr. Rochelle was born on October 27, 1938 in Lebanon, Tennessee and died at home on November 26, 2022 surrounded by his precious family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvis and Mary Nickell Rochelle and brothers, Al Rochelle, Jr. and Charles Rochelle.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Judy Dunn Rochelle, son Blake Rochelle (Courtney) of Gulf Breeze, Florida, granddaughter Rawlins Amalie Blythe Rochelle, sister Rita Carmichael (Jimmy) of Jackson, Tennessee, and sisters-in-law Myrna Rochelle of Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Becky Rochelle of Guthrie, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rochelle graduated from Todd County High School in Elkton, Kentucky in 1956 but missed the graduation ceremony because he’d already started his summer job in Nashville. He walked on as a freshman at Vanderbilt University and transferred to Birmingham-Southern College when he was awarded a scholarship. A member of Kappa Alpha fraternity at BSC, Mr. Rochelle balanced his studies and basketball with his job as a lifeguard at the Birmingham Country Club. He taught physical education and coached basketball at Castle Heights, Daviston High School, and Handley High School for a total of twelve years before becoming Childersburg High School’s basketball coach in 1973. Following ten years of successful coaching at Childersburg, Mr. Rochelle became the school’s assistant principal in 1983. He was appointed as the principal in 1989 and served as the principal of Childersburg Middle School from 1993 until his retirement in 1996. Mr. Rochelle was recognized for his dedicated service to the Childersburg community as the 2013 member of the Childersburg Hall of Fame, an honor he counted among his greatest achievements.
Mr. Rochelle turned a country schoolhouse and nearby church in Hickman County, Tennessee, which were used in the days when his father was a principal there, into a residence and a cabin for use on his fishing trips on Piney River and Beaver Dam.
Mr. Rochelle cherished his family, friends, and former players. Whether he was faithfully serving as a set designer for a dance recital, a backyard gardener, or a party host, Mr. Rochelle made certain those special to him knew just how much he cared for them. Known for his love of bluegrass and country music, fishing, and tailgating at Auburn University football games, Mr. Rochelle lived a life of exceptional impact.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Jimmie Hale Mission, P.O. Box 10472, Birmingham, AL 35202.