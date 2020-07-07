Marvelle G. LeCroy, born in Oxford, Alabama passed away on June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James E. LeCroy, Sr., her parents Clifford and Bertha Grizzard and brothers Harold, Ted, and Billy Grizzard and sister Devada G. Sparks. She is survived by her children Gwen LeCroy Dill, James E. LeCroy Jr. (June), and Carol LeCroy (Jack Dufford); grandchildren, Mera LeCroy, Bran Dill, Laurie LeCroy Green (Kyle) and Dr. James E. LeCroy III (Callyn) and two great grandchildren, Rowan Amelia and Sloane Virginia LeCroy. She is also survived by her brother Jack Grizzard.
Marvelle enjoyed a long and happy life. After 12 years of foreign work Marvelle and Jim retired and lived many happy years at Lake Martin. Besides the philanthropic work she did during their tenure overseas, she was actively involved in The First United Methodists Church of Alexander City, the Emmas Group, delivering Meals on Wheels and in general helping those in need.
Her passion was duplicate bridge which she enjoyed not only at Willow Point Country Club, but also at Birmingham Duplicate Bridge Club. Her second love was golf. She was an active member of the Willow Point Country Club Ladies Golf Association, the Alabama Seniors Golf Association and the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. Marvelle and Jim enjoyed many years of golf trips with their friends and especially enjoyed the "Sunday After Church Golf Group" at Willow Point. Additionally, she was also a gifted artist and completed a two year course at the Lillian B. Nublat International Group of Fine Art where she studied French Impressionism.
Her dear friend Dr. Vic Hamilton of Alexander City, Alabama officiated at a private graveside service on Saturday, June 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials in her name be made to: Children’s Harbor, #1 Our Children's Hwy, Alex City, Alabama 35010-8620.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to caregivers Jennifer Wilson, RN and Shalika “Shay” Johnson of St. Vincent’s Ascension Hospice Group. Also, a special thank you to additional caregivers Rhonda McCord and Cheryl Daniels of Private Family Care Giving and In Home Care.