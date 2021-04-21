Martha Nell was born June 6, 1947 in Alexander City, AL, the only child of Marguerite and Omer McGhee. She passed away peacefully March 4, 2021. Mrs. Lamberth graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in 1965. She received her B.A. from Agnes Scott College in 1969. In 1971 she earned a Master’s degree in Counseling and Guidance from the University of Alabama and later completed principalship certification from Samford University.
Mrs. Lamberth served over 30 years in public education as an English teacher, guidance counselor, psychometrist, and Tile I Program Area specialist. Many of these years were spent serving the students and families in the Birmingham City School System and the Shelby County School system. She made lifelong friends from her colleagues. As so many other educators do, she spent her own money and time outside of the school day to help her students in ways we will never fully know.
She was actively involved in Delta Kappa Gamma International Teacher’s Society and Canterbury United Methodist Church over the years. Mrs. Lamberth especially enjoyed the community she found in the Covenant Sunday School class and the handbell choir.
She is preceded in death by her parents Omer L. McGhee from Alexander City and Marguerite Moore McGhee Smith originally from Union Springs.
Mrs. Lamberth is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, L. Robison Lamberth, her daughter Enslen Elizabeth Crowe (Eric) and her granddaughter Lane Elizabeth Crowe.
Other surviving relatives include nieces Jennifer Barbeau of Tullahoma, TN and Karen Gillespie of Tampa, FL; first cousins Bess Edwards of Sanford, FL, Anne Klinger of Philadelphia, PA; Richard Waterman of Marshall, VA; Mike McGhee of Santa Fe, Texas, as well as many other loving cousins and great nieces and nephews. Family was always the center of her life.
A Memorial Service will be held April, 29, 2021 at noon at Canterbury United Methodist Church. A drive by visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Campaign for Main at Agnes Scott College (https://www.agnesscott.edu/giving/givetomain/index.html )or Canterbury UMC Outreach—memo “BOOKS” or “Martha Lamberth” (P.O. Box 130699, Birmingham, AL 35213) or drop off at the church office.