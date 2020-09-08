Martha Joann Jordan
Nov. 17, 1942 — Sept. 7, 2020
A memorial service for Martha J. Jordan “Hugging Joann,” 78, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Lake Martin Baptist Church.
Mrs. Jordan passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Scott (Alan), and two sons, William Jordan III (Leslie) and Jay Jordan (Teá), along with two grandchildren, Eva Joann Scott Preston (Trey) and Joseph Alan Scott (Machi), and four great-grandchildren, Ava Jaymes, Saylor Rhea, Tyler Kate, and Addison Victoria.
She will be joining her husband, William, and her granddaughter, Jessica, and other family members singing and hugging the angels until it’s time for the rest of us to join them.