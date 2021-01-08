Obituary for Martha Jo Harris Cromer
Mrs. Martha Jo Harris Cromer, 90, of Alexander City, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at South Haven Health and Rehab Facility in Hoover, AL. Graveside Services will be Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Alexander City Cemetery. Reverend Bruce McClendon will officiate.
Martha Jo was born on May 15, 1930 in Eagle Creek, Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Mary Lucille and Claude Aubrey Harris. Martha Jo attended Eagle Creek schools and later Alexander City High School where she was the 1947 Homecoming Queen. In 1948, Martha Jo Harris married Hovey Preston Cromer, Jr., and they had four children. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Alexander City, Alabama.
Martha started her working career at Avondale Mills Office. She spent many years working at Temple Medical Clinic, and, for the last 18 years of her career, she was the Manager of Robinwood Apartments, a 42-unit complex.
After retiring at the young age of 75, Martha Jo loved spending time at her beloved home in her flowerbeds. She especially loved her azaleas and roses. She also enjoyed watching her birds, especially the redbirds, along with her squirrels - always making sure they were well fed. She continued for many years to gather together with her Bridge Club and enjoyed their longtime friendships. She enjoyed spending time with all her many friends. Most of all, Martha Jo loved spending time with her family - especially visits from her Grands and Great Grands. When distance and challenges leaving home prevented her from being with her family, she loved keeping up with them through her “Facebook.”
Martha was an avid collector of teapots and porcelain birds. She loved Lake Martin and her lake home, riding on the pontoon boat, and fishing. She cared for and was devoted to her parents in their latter-years, which brought herself and her parents such joy. Martha Jo was an excellent cook and loved to serve her family. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother, and so loved her Grands and Great Grands, of which she was blessed with many. Her family deeply loved her, and her cooking. Martha Jo was looking forward to the birth of her 16th Great Grand this February.
She is survived by: her children Myra Cromer Cash (Gil) of Jacksons Gap, AL, and Marcia Cromer Holland (Joe) of Gadsden, AL; grandchildren Brandi Bowen (Rex), Jill Sumners (Michael), Jama Cash (Dan Burrow), Mandy Kilgore (Chas), Bradley Cromer (Rachel), Ryan Nast (Landon), Lindsey Henderson (Corey), Brent Nast (Meg), and Joseph Holland (Amy); great-grandchildren Jackson, Stephen, Myles, Finley, Austin, Hudson, Harrison, Sealy, Molly, Aubrey, Kate, Sawyer, David, Harris, and Graylee; beloved sister Juanita Harris Massey; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Martha Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Hovey Preston Cromer, Jr.; her children, Stephen Dale Cromer, and Lee Ann Cromer Nast; her parents, Claude Aubrey and Mary Lucille Harris; her brother, Richard Claude Harris; and her sisters, Helen Sarah Lake Taylor, Margaret Harris Loux, and Mary Emma Deason.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Alexander City, 371 Jefferson Street, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.