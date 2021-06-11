Martha Ann Bryant Patterson
April 15, 1948 – June 10, 2021
Martha Ann Bryant Patterson, 73, of Dadeville, Alabama passed on June 10, 2021 in Dadeville. Visitation for Ms. Patterson will be held in the chapel of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers located at 21927 US Highway 280 in Camp Hill on Tuesday, June 15 from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service for Martha will be held at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers on Wednesday, June 16 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Pritchard of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens.
Martha was born to the late Joseph Daniel and Lillie Mae Bryant on April 15, 1948. She is survived by her daughters, Angela “Angelle” Elizabeth Patterson Gawrys and Donna Michelle Patterson Pritchard (Johnny); grandchildren, Daniek Chrystian Johannes Gawrys, Katherine Hope Pritchard, Kaitlin Olivia Pritchard; and sisters, Geneva Bryant Reid (Frank), Barbara Bryant Cady (John), and Susie Mae Bryant Moon (Frank), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Martha worked for 21 years at the Dadeville Convalescent Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and loved the Alabama Crimson Tide. She loved playing scrabble and doing crossword puzzles. She was always lending a helping hand, and she loved to serve others. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to family friend Jeanette Hartley Pritchard for decades of her acts of love and kindness.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.