Margie Coker Gilmer passed away on February 25, 2021 surrounded by her family in Mobile, Alabama, returning home to the Lord she loved and knew.
Margie, born November 3, 1938 in Tallapoosa County, was a long-time resident of Alexander City, Mobile, and other cities east and west. She was a devoted sister to five siblings, loving mother to two sons, and the adoring grandmother to three grandsons. Affectionately known by her children and grandchildren as “Cat,” she was her family’s North Star, a constant in an inconstant world, and a beacon in life’s storms.
A woman of unique humor, enduring strength, and with eyes and heart open to and grateful for the whole world’s beauty, Margie was a stylish decorator and a bold world-traveler who won friends with her charm and kept them with her loyalty. A remarkable storyteller, she wove fabulous tales for her loved ones that enriched countless holiday dinners and long car rides. A lifelong and self-taught learner, she was equally adept and enthusiastic in conversations ranging from Picasso to Braves baseball. She read voraciously and impressed everyone with her quick wit, especially when they joined her to watch Jeopardy or heard of her bridge victories.
Margie gave generously of herself and took great joy in sharing special gifts with her friends and family. She curated collections, researched provenance, and built stunning little worlds from the lovely paintings, furniture, jewelry, and sculpture she collected and shared. Joy, grace, and beauty were her constant companions and followed her wherever she went.
She is preceded in death by her father, John, mother, Ruth, siblings John, Harold, Patricia, Doug, and Billy, and by Thompson, the love of her life.
She is survived by her sons, Walt (Elisabeth) and Wade (Leslie); her grandsons, Lee, John (Ida), and Walter (Peyton); her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and an extended host of loving Coker, Woodruff, and Gilmer family members.
A small family service was held on February 27 to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Harbor.