Memorial Service for Mr. Marcus Ralph Spraggins, 89, of Dadeville, will be Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Flint Hill Church. Rev. John Hill will officiate. Burial will follow in the Flint Hill Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Flint Hill Church.
Mr. Spraggins passed peacefully at Brookwood Baptist Hospital on April 20, 2023 surrounded by his daughters.
Ralph proudly served his country starting his military career in the Army National Guard and then joining the United States Air Force where he spent 24 years as an aircraft environmental controls maintenance specialist. Ralph and his wife, Jean, raised their daughters Marcia and Dawn while traveling all across the United States and going on many adventures. He retired from the Air Force in 1976 and returned to Alexander City, AL where he worked at Russell Corporation.
In his younger days, he was a member of the Choralteens show choir group in the Russell Village. He was a faithful member of Flint Hill Church where he served in many capacities over the years. Ralph especially enjoyed singing in the church choir. His love of God and his country were evident to all who knew him.
Ralph is survived by daughters, Marcia Spraggins Spicer (Dennis), Dawn Spraggins Guy (Bobby); son-in-law, Tim Lewis; grandchildren, Marcus Spicer (Erin), Brittany Brown, Shelley Lewis Peek (Shane), Jerry Lewis (DeAnne), Jamey Lewis (Faith); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and special relatives/friends Colleen Wade Dark (Montgomery), Felicia Walker, and Tabitha Holley.
We can rejoice that Ralph was reunited with the love of his life, wife Muriel Jean Graves Spraggins; granddaughter Melissa Spicer; parents Otha Wayne and Willie Jewel; brothers, Bill Spraggins, Hoyt Spraggins, Reggie Spraggins; and sister, Sybil Spraggins Torgerson.
