Funeral services for Mahaley Raine Garrett, age 24, of Roanoke will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Ms. Garrett passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Tanner East Alabama in Wedowee, Alabama.

Survivors include her father, Dwayne Garrett of Roanoke; mother, Jennifer McKinley of Roanoke; grandparents, Braxton and Mary Jim Garrett of Wadley; brothers, Lakota Garrett and Jonathan Levi Garrett both of Roanoke; nephews, Lance Garrett and Jace Garrett of Roanoke; aunt, Kelly Parrett (Wesley) of Dickert; uncles, Eric McKinley (Stacy) of Dadeville, AL, and James Garrett of Wadley.

A Dickert, Alabama, native, Ms. Garrett was born on January 13, 1997, the daughter of Braxton Dwayne Garrett and Jennifer Jo McKinley. She worked as a waitress for Tres Hermanos in Roanoke. Ms. Garrett was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Lester “Mac” McKinley; step-grandfather, Warren “K” Tucker; and maternal grandmother, Mary “Bert” Rinehart.

