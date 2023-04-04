Maddline White Foshee, 89 of Opelika, passed away March 31, 2023 at her home. Maddline was born August 25, 1933 to William Cary and Freddie Farrow White in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Maddline was a longtime member of Pepperell United Methodist Church. She was employed as a personal shopper for Jans Town and Country, along with Gayfers and Dillards. She was the matriarch of the family. Her love for her family was like no other.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years James Albert Foshee, parents, and grandson Jason Barrett King.
She is survived by her children: Charlotte Hughes (Paul) of Waverly, Sue Turner (Ronnie) of Opelika, Faye Kirk of Opelika, and Sherry Pair (Ray) of Trussville; grandchildren: Scotty Turner, James Hughes (Casey), Cleve Kirk, April Waldrop (James), Jennifer Hughes, Christy Taylor (Ryan), and Jonathan Pair (Kalee); great grandchildren: Destiny, Kaitlyn, Dale, Maddline, JJ, Carter, Emily, Hudson, Jude, and Mila.
A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday April 5, 2023 prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Reverend Scott Grantland will be officiating, burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
