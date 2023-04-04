Foshee 1.jpeg
Maddline White Foshee, 89 of Opelika, passed away March 31, 2023 at her home. Maddline was born August 25, 1933 to William Cary and Freddie Farrow White in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.

Service information

Apr 5
Visitation
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Apr 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
2:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
