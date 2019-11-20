Luna Mae Morgan
October 14, 1936 – November 18, 2019
Luna Mae Morgan passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 83. A public visitation for Luna Mae Morgan will be held at Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CST. Funeral Service will follow at AFHCC at 1 p.m. CST with Reverend Bobby Ned Duck officiating. Burial will follow immediately after at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Luna Mae Morgan was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Rex Morgan; daughter, Pam Morgan; son, Charles Morgan; and five brothers.
She is survived by children, Robert Morgan, LeeAnne Watkins (JR); sister, Shirley Hartley (Thurston Mann); brothers, James Harper (Kay) and Eugene Harper (Jeanette); grandchildren, Alisha Lawson (Michael), Kisha Morgan, Denise Waldrep, Brandon Morgan (Tamara), James Watkins, Heather Butler (Dean); 16 great-grandchildren; numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members; and her beloved dog, Sassy.
Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.