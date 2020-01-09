Lumus Kinyan Kerley
Dec. 22, 1938 – Jan. 7., 2020
Lumus Kinyan Kerley, 81, of Huntsville, passed away Tuesday evening surrounded by family. He was a kind, loving and devoted husband and father. He was preceded in death by his father, Owen Kinyan Kerley, Jr. ‘OK’; mother, Mary Alice McKemie Kerley, and grandson, Devin Hodges Freeman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Brenda M. Kerley; children, Scarlet Watson (Jed), Sheilah Kerley (Kathy) and Jennifer Beckman Freeman; granddaughters, Chandler and Olivia Freeman; sister, Juanita Kerley Avery (Darrell), brothers, Dwayne Kerley and Bob Steven Kerley (Teresa); along with several nieces and nephews.
Ken was a 60-year charter member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Auburn University. He was a past President of the local American Diabetes Association, President of Chrysler Management Club, and was very active in Mason Dixon Toastmasters.
Ken loved to read, write speeches, work crossword puzzles and work in his yard. He enjoyed his Auburn Football team and looked forward every year to the start of the new season.
Ken was a graduate of Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, AL. After high school, he pursued his Engineering Degree at Auburn University and graduated in 1963. He then moved his family to Orlando, FL, where he went to work for Martin Marietta. In 1966, he moved to Huntsville, AL and began his engineering career at Chrysler Corporation. Ken retired from Chrysler in 1995.
After retirement, he did engineering consulting for about five years. In 2001, he began working part-time with his wife, Brenda, at Kerley Medical Equipment & Supply, Inc. until he became ill in August of 2017.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, January 10th at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Darrell Avery and Keith Miller officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, a reception and Celebration of Life will be held at Stone Event Center at Campus 805, located at 2620 Clinton Avenue West, Huntsville. (www.laughlinservice.com)
Flowers may be sent to Laughlin Service Funeral Home at 2320 Bob Wallace Ave., SW, Huntsville, AL 35805. Memorials may be made to www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.