Memorial Service for Linda Baker McCollough of Auburn, AL is Tuesday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. The reverend Adam Martin will be officiating. Mrs. McCollough who died Thursday, June 3 at home was born October 19, 1950 in Alexander City, AL. She is survived by her husband Richard McCollough, daughters Brandy Herron and Danielle Halcomb, son Barry McCollough, grandchildren Cody Herron, Haley Herron, Madison Herron, Hannah Hadaway, Sarah Rollins, Bo Halcomb, Max Halcomb and Wes Halcomb, great grandchildren Mason Hadaway and Zoey Hadaway, sisters Glenda McSpadden and Brenda Keel. In lieu of flowers, families suggest donating to memorial fund at Abundant Life Church in memory of Linda Baker McCollough 1253 North College Street Auburn, AL 36830. The best wife in the world! We will always love her and miss her.