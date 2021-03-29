Lillie Mae Cannon
1924 - 2021
On Friday March 26, Lillie Mae Cannon fought her final battle with dementia surrounded by the loving staff of the Adams Nursing and Rehab. She was ninety-six years old.
As she entered heaven, she was greeted by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ completely whole in mind and body. No matter how hard it tried, this disease and her physical condition could not dim her spirit.
Ms. Lillie will always be remembered for her love of family, church, funny mishaps, and homemade biscuits. She loved to sew and retired from Russell Mills with fifty-one years of employment as a seamstress.
Waiting for her in heaven was the love of her life, Mamon E. Cannon, married for over sixty-four years and many of her siblings of North Alabama.
Left behind to carry on the legacy are her two children, Billy Wayne Cannon and wife Dot; her daughter, Rita Pace and husband Willie Pace. Her legacy continues to the next generation with her 2 grandchildren and her 4 great-grandchildren, and a host of adopted grandchildren and great-grandchildren of whom she loved deeply.
There will be a viewing and visitation on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Radney Funeral Home. Due to the COVID pandemic, a Private Family Graveside Service will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Alexander City Cemetery.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.