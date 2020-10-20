Levis Mason Whatley
January 20, 1924 – October 19, 2020
Graveside Services for Mrs. Levis Mason Whatley, 96, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Reverend Bruce McClendon will officiate.
Mrs. Whatley passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare. She was born January 20, 1924 in Alexander City, Alabama to Jefferson Mason and Grace Meadows Mason. She was a graduate of Alexander City High School and Auburn University. She was a loving mother and grandmother, educator, and businesswoman. Levis taught for many years in the Alexander City School System. She spent the last 34 years working with her son at Whatley’s on Hillabee Street. Levis was also a former Beta Sigma Phi First Lady of Alexander City and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Alexander City. She devoted her life to helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles H. Whatley.
She is survived by her son, C.M. “Mike” Whatley (Cathy) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Brady Whatley (Brooke) of Alexander City and Maggie Whatley of Alexander City; sister, Sarah “Totsie” Young (Lewis) of Birmingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Alexander City, P.O. Box 96, Alexander City, AL 35011.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.