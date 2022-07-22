Funeral services for Lester K. Ballard, Sr., “Ol’ Dude”, age 78, of Roanoke, formerly of Daviston, will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Mountain Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Sprayberry, Bro. Tim Whaley, and Bro. Kenneth Wilcox officiating with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Mr. Ballard passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Jones Ballard of Roanoke; sons, Les Ballard of Missouri, Bret Ballard (Brandie) of Roanoke, AL; four grandchildren, Christina Ballard, Alexah Ballard, Fenix Ballard, and Abbey Ballard; and sisters, Wynema Barber of Marietta, GA, and Wynona Taylor (S.L.) of New Site, AL.
Pallbearers will be Chris Burge, Joey Harper, Derrick Gortney, and Nathan Sikes.
A native of Alex City, AL, Mr. Ballard was born May 21, 1944, the son of L. B. and Mavis Hamlet Ballard. He was a member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church and worked at Russel Manufacturing for 30 years and Morris Forrest Products for 10 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Lorrie Ballard; and brothers, Randy Ballard and Bufford Ballard.
Memorials may be floral or the family requests donations to Mountain Springs Church, c/o Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 319 College Street, Roanoke, AL 36273.
