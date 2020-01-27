Lessie Lorene (Mooney) Mask, 95, of Cambridge Village Senior Living, Apex, NC, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Wake Med Hospital, Raleigh, NC.
Lorene was born on June 26, 1924, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, a daughter of Albert Farrow Mooney and Josie Dollar Mooney.
Lorene was a lifelong Christ follower, member of Sixth Street Baptist Church in Alexander City. In 2013, Lorene moved to Apex, NC, to be closer to family where she attended Merritt’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill, NC.
In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband J I (James Irving) Mask, brothers: Howard, J P, Joe, Maynard, and Roy Mooney; sisters: Claudie Hawthorne and Odell Allred.
Surviving Lorene are sisters: Jean Adair and Agnes LaPage; niece, Kathy Bartholomew and husband, John Bartholomew; nephew, Keith Adair and wife, Annette Adair.
A Celebration of Life was held in Apex, at the home of John and Kathy Bartholomew on December 22, 2019. Burial was conducted by Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City and held December 23, 2019, at Hillview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial to the Merritt’s Chapel Steeple Fund be made to Merritt’s Chapel UMC, 1090 Farrington Point Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
Condolences may be expressed to the family sent to:
Kathy Bartholomew
36 Independence Court
Apex, NC 27523
Or emailed to apath2health@gmail.com