Funeral Service for Mrs. Lee Harper Hamilton, 81, of Rockford, Alabama, will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.  Rev. Mike Jones will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

