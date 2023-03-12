Funeral Service for Mrs. Lee Harper Hamilton, 81, of Rockford, Alabama, will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hamilton passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born on March 7, 1942 in Hamilton, AL to George Ben Harper and Julie Josephine Stidham Harper. She was a member of Ray Baptist Church. She loved to sew. Lee was an independent woman. She enjoyed mowing her grass, going to the races, watching Alabama Football, and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Allen Nolen of Rockford, Raford Shaw, Jr. (Lisa) of Rockford, and Michael L. Shaw of Goodwater; grandchildren, Christopher A. Nolen, Brittney N. Hepburn (James), Caleb B. Shaw, and Aubrey Shaw (Kayla); 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Hilda Kelly; and brother, Monroe Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elzie D. Hamilton; and several brothers and sisters.
