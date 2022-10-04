December 20, 1933 – October 2, 2022
LaRue Hutcherson Spates went to her heavenly home on October 2, 2022 to be with her Lord and Savior. She depended on her strong faith and its grace to sustain her throughout her long life of service to others. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
LaRue was born on December 20, 1933 in Alexander City, Alabama the 3rd of six girls born to Sherley L. and Lowell S. Hutcherson. LaRue attended Avondale school and completed her GED coursework later in life. She married Darris Spates on August 26, 1949 and they were married for 57 years until his death in 2006. They resided in New Site, Alabama where they raised two children, Harold and Jennifer. LaRue was always ready for a road trip with her family or friends, and she particularly treasured trips to the beach with her grandchildren.
LaRue was employed by the Russell Corporation until she retired in 1994 due to health issues. She was an enthusiastic volunteer in the community and a longtime faithful member of the New Site United Methodist Church where she served as Music Director for over 35 years. She especially loved her association with the United Methodist Women’s group and in later years, she found much enjoyment in the Senior citizens meetings.
Over her lifetime, LaRue enjoyed countless large family gatherings, which began with holiday celebrations at her parent’s home on Pine Street.
She was truly dedicated to those she cared for. Everyone who knew LaRue recognized her big heart and loving nature. She will be missed by family and friends whom she found much joy in cooking for, sending each one home on many occasions with a loaf of her extraordinary homemade bread, tea cakes, and canned or frozen vegetables from her garden. She provided for many while asking so little.
In addition to her parents, LaRue was predeceased by her husband, Darris B. Spates; great-grandchild, Grant Smith; sisters, Frances Bishop and Helen Oliver.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Weete (John) of Auburn; son, James Spates of New Site; grandchildren, Suzanne Hill (Michael), Shane Spates (Taryn), Shelli Smith (Martin), and Anna Jones (Sean); great-grandchildren, Micheala Born, Shelby LeQuire, Kathryn Hill, Graison Smith, Allison Smith , Benton Smith, Michael Spates, Mark Spates, Rhys Jones, and Taylor Jones; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Dunning of Alexander City, Shirley Small of West Palm Beach, FL, and Linda Dykes of Alexander City; and sister-in-law, Winifred Suarez of Orlando, FL.
A celebration of her life will be held at the New Site United Methodist Church on October 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the New Site United Methodist Church Cemetery fund, 108 Church Road New Site, AL 36256.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.