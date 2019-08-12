Funeral Services for Krista Nicole Lashley will be Friday, August 9, 2019 in the chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home with Dr. Albert Pike officiate. Interment will follow in Hillview Memorial Park.
Krista was born on October 18, 1987 in Roanoke, Alabama to Jerry Allen O’Neal Lashley and Delilah Gwen Waldrop Lashley. She peacefully transitioned home on August 6, 2019 at Jackson Hospital, Montgomery, Alabama.
Krista was employed at Bill Nichols Veterans Home. She had a passion for crocheting and cooking. She was a jokester and would brighten up any room she entered. One of her favorite pastime was working on cars with Lee, after the cars was fixed she would pamper herself with a manicure and a pedicure.
Krista’s precious memories will always be cherished by her partner William Lee Champion of Kellyton, Alabama, her father, Jerry Lashley of Dadeville, Alabama, her parents, Tim and Gwen Miles of Lineville, Alabama, two brothers , James (Rebecca) Lashley of Kellyton, Alabama, Jacob Lashley of Dadeville, Alabama, two sisters, Kimberly and Christina Miles, both of Lineville, Alabama; a special Niece, Emma Rayne Lashley , maternal grandmother, Virginia Waldrop of Goodwater, Alabama and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glynt Waldrop, Jesse Davis , Peggy Davis, and Donnie Lashley.
